Police Log: March 14 – 21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/14/2017 11:12 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a reckless damage/destruction incident in a tenant’s UP apartment.   

03/15/2017 10:17 p.m.

ACUPD and APD investigated numerous reports of fireworks in the 500-700 block of EN 10th-16th. Officers were unable to locate an offender.

03/16/2017 5:55 p.m.

A student reported that an unknown person had scratched an obscene image on his vehicle.  

03/18/2017 10:25 a.m.

ACUPD located the suspect in a theft case that occurred on N Judge Ely.  

03/19/2017 11:51 a.m.

A student found a live bat hanging from the ceiling in Smith Hall. ACUPD captured the bat and disposed of it.

03/19/2017 12:12 p.m.                

An ACU employee reported a snake on a rock at Faubus Lake. Investigation revealed that it was a non-venomous water snake.

Weekly Statistics Report:

911 CALL 1
ACCIDENT 1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 27
ALARM 4
ANIMAL CALL 2
ASSIST 1
BARRICADES 2
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 14
BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED) 2
CART PATROL 1
CHECK BUILDING 255
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1
FIREWORKS VIOLATION 1
FOOT PATROL 19
FOUND PROPERTY 3
INFORMATION REPORT 3
INTOXICATED PERSON 1
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 1

 

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 2
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 5
OTHER 1
PARKING LOT PATROL 34
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 11
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9
RANDOM PATROL 30
RECKLESS DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION 1
REPORT WRITING 9
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1
STAND BY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3
THEFT 1
WELFARE CHECK 1

  Total: 456                               

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Springtime is severe weather season in Abilene. Make sure you’re registration with ACUALERT is current. Go to  acu.edu/acualert    Contact ACUPD with any questions   acupolice@acu.edu

 

