Police Log: March 14 – 21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/14/2017 11:12 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a reckless damage/destruction incident in a tenant’s UP apartment.

03/15/2017 10:17 p.m.

ACUPD and APD investigated numerous reports of fireworks in the 500-700 block of EN 10th-16th. Officers were unable to locate an offender.

03/16/2017 5:55 p.m.

A student reported that an unknown person had scratched an obscene image on his vehicle.

03/18/2017 10:25 a.m.

ACUPD located the suspect in a theft case that occurred on N Judge Ely.

03/19/2017 11:51 a.m.

A student found a live bat hanging from the ceiling in Smith Hall. ACUPD captured the bat and disposed of it.

03/19/2017 12:12 p.m.

An ACU employee reported a snake on a rock at Faubus Lake. Investigation revealed that it was a non-venomous water snake.

Weekly Statistics Report:

911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 27 ALARM 4 ANIMAL CALL 2 ASSIST 1 BARRICADES 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 14 BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED) 2 CART PATROL 1 CHECK BUILDING 255 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 FIREWORKS VIOLATION 1 FOOT PATROL 19 FOUND PROPERTY 3 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INTOXICATED PERSON 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 1

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 5 OTHER 1 PARKING LOT PATROL 34 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 11 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9 RANDOM PATROL 30 RECKLESS DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION 1 REPORT WRITING 9 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 STAND BY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 THEFT 1 WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 456

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Springtime is severe weather season in Abilene. Make sure you’re registration with ACUALERT is current. Go to acu.edu/acualert Contact ACUPD with any questions acupolice@acu.edu