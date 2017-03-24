Police Log: March 14 – 21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
03/14/2017 11:12 p.m.
ACUPD investigated a reckless damage/destruction incident in a tenant’s UP apartment.
03/15/2017 10:17 p.m.
ACUPD and APD investigated numerous reports of fireworks in the 500-700 block of EN 10th-16th. Officers were unable to locate an offender.
03/16/2017 5:55 p.m.
A student reported that an unknown person had scratched an obscene image on his vehicle.
03/18/2017 10:25 a.m.
ACUPD located the suspect in a theft case that occurred on N Judge Ely.
03/19/2017 11:51 a.m.
A student found a live bat hanging from the ceiling in Smith Hall. ACUPD captured the bat and disposed of it.
03/19/2017 12:12 p.m.
An ACU employee reported a snake on a rock at Faubus Lake. Investigation revealed that it was a non-venomous water snake.
Weekly Statistics Report:
|911 CALL
|1
|ACCIDENT
|1
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|27
|ALARM
|4
|ANIMAL CALL
|2
|ASSIST
|1
|BARRICADES
|2
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|14
|BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED)
|2
|CART PATROL
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|255
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|1
|FIREWORKS VIOLATION
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|19
|FOUND PROPERTY
|3
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INTOXICATED PERSON
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|5
|OTHER
|1
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|34
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|11
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|9
|RANDOM PATROL
|30
|RECKLESS DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION
|1
|REPORT WRITING
|9
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|1
|STAND BY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|3
|THEFT
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
Total: 456
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Springtime is severe weather season in Abilene. Make sure you’re registration with ACUALERT is current. Go to acu.edu/acualert Contact ACUPD with any questions acupolice@acu.edu
