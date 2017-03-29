SA executive cabinet elections next week

Elections for the Students’ Association executive president, executive vice president and executive treasurer will take place April 5-6.

Candidates will begin campaigning Thursday afternoon. Debates will take place Monday at 7 p.m. and the candidates will give speeches Wednesday during Chapel.

The three officers each earn $14.50 an hour, which comes from the total SA budget. In the spring, the SA cabinet received $22,500 which amounts to about 22 percent of the $103,900 spring budget.

The executive president serves as the chief executive to the Students’ Association and Student Congress and represents the entire student body to the university administration, according to the SA Constitution.

The executive vice president presides over the Student Congress and can fulfill the president’s duties if the president is absent. The executive treasurer makes the SA budget, releases funds to student groups and reports and records all SA funds.