Sharky’s remains a competitor against Chipotle

Sharky’s Burrito Company has not been affected by the grand opening of Chipotle on Clack Street despite a potential for competition.

Eddie Murillo, owner of Sharky’s, said the restaurant regulars are still their regulars but he encourages them to try Chipotle because it is the first of its kind to come to town.

“To be honest, I’m all for it,” Murillo said. “People are going to go try it and I respect that, but I think we’re good.”

Chipotle opened Feb. 16 and the store has consistently had a line going out the front door since it opened. Chipotle released a statement that the company was with “pleased with how it is going so far.”

Some customers said they would rather wait in line at Sharky’s than Chipotle because they at least get personable interaction. Cooper Stevenson, a sophomore biology major from Flower Mound, said “Currently, I like Chipotle more because they have gift cards I can use.”

Daniel Vensel, a sophomore marketing and management major from Portland, Oregon said “I would prefer Chipotle in quality, but I like to support local companies too.”

A customer can get a burrito, chips, salsa, and a drink for about $6 at Sharky’s, while the same order is $10.25 at Chipotle.

Murillo said Sing Song was a really good weekend for the restaurant.

“We did really good sing song week, even better than last year, and I think Chipotle opened right on time before that,” Murillo said.