Sheehy and Walker lead tennis to Sweep over Nicholls

Senior Erin Walker and freshman Sarah Adams congratulate their opponents after a match. (Photo by John Greer III)

The men and women’s tennis teams hosted a conference match up against Nicholls State Sunday and each cruised to a 7-0 sweep.

This was the men’s first conference matches of the season and with the win they improved to an overall record of 13-8.

Nicholls was the women’s fifth conference opponent of the season and moved their Southland record up to 4-1 and their overall record to 12-4.

For the men, senior Nico Agritelley, juniors Hunter Holman and Henry Adams, sophomores Josh Sheehy and Sebastian Langdon, and freshman Jonathan Sheehy participated in singles and all earned a victory.

Josh Sheehy and Holman remained tied for the team lead in singles wins at 12 a piece as Sheehy picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bernard Wezeman and Holman defeated Max Sinn 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

The doubles teams included Agritelley and Adams, junior Paul Domanski and Josh Sheehy and Langdon and Jonathan Sheehy.

Agritelley and Adams match went unfinished, however Domanski and Josh Sheehy won 6-2 while Langdon and Jonathan Sheehy won 6-4 giving them the doubles point.

“I felt really good about my performance and I was proud of my teammates for their performances as well, not letting up on them at all.” Langdon said

For the women, senior Erin Walker, juniors Whitney Williams and Lucile Pothier, sophomore Jordan Henry, and freshmen Sarah Adams and Autumn Crossnoe played singles.

Walker played a tough match in the number one spot against Lingfeng Gu and fell in the first set 6-3, but came back and won in the next two sets 6-3, 10-6 giving her a singles winning streak of three matches.

Pothier pushed her winning streak to eight matches while Adams kept the team lead of singles wins with 14 after her fifth consecutive victory.

The women’s doubles teams included Williams and Walker, Adams and Pothier, and Crossnoe and Henry.

Williams and Walker won their match 6-3 while Crossnoe and Henry won 6-2. Adams and Pothier’s match went unfinished.

The men will be looking to win their second conference match up Saturday against New Orleans who has a 5-6 overall record and a 2-0 conference record.

The women will take on a bigger load this weekend as they will have two conference match ups against Southeastern Louisiana (3-8, 0-5) on Friday and New Orleans (10-3, 4-1) on Saturday.