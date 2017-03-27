Softball earns eighth conference win in three-game sweep

The Wildcats traveled to Houston over the weekend and swept Houston Baptist in three games to improve their record to 18-13 and 8-1 in conference play. The losses dropped the Huskies to 7-16 overall and still seeking their first win in conference at 0-9.

In the first game of the series, Sidney Holman got her 11th win of the year, improving her record to 11-3. Holman’s run support started off slow as the Huskies took a two-run lead when Heidi Jaquez tripled down the third base line and scored to put HBU out front, 2-0. Junior Holly Neese broke the Wildcats into the scoring category after an error by the shortstop helped her reach safely and ultimately score junior Brianna Barnhill and senior Alli Spivey.

“I was going up to the plate with the mentality that I needed to just move the runners and got a good pitch to hit.” Neese said.

The Huskies responded with two runs of their own in the six to reclaim the lead, but ACU brought eight runners to the plate and earned back-to-back singles from junior Peyton Hedrick and Barnhill en route to a four-run seventh inning. HBU plated one in the bottom half, but couldn’t overcome the 6-5 deficit.

In the second game of the series, senior Casey May-Huff singled through the right side of the outfield and scored Neese in the third inning and the onslaught had begun. The Wildcats cruised to 10-0 victory that ended early, but it wasn’t over quick enough for the Huskies.

Junior Alyson Bishoff doubled down the line later in the third and brought home freshman Braegan Hamilton and Huff for a 3-0 lead. The score took off at 5-0 and remained there until Hedrick hit a monster two-run shot to take a 7-0 lead in the seventh. The Wildcats scored three more runs in the sixth inning to take the 10-0 win.

“It felt great,” Holman said “We played and came together as a team and got the sweep.”

Junior Hannah Null pitched in the series finale and ACU took an 8-1 victory. Null got her 6th win of the year and improved to 6-10 behind five strikeouts.

Senior Kaleigh Singleton launched a home run ball as ACU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning and rode nine hits and defensive control to the win.

The Wildcats will play Baylor University on Wednesday in Waco followed by a three-game home series vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi starting on Friday.