Softball falls to Baylor, gears up for Texas A&M-CC

The Wildcats traveled to Waco Wednesday night to square off against the Baylor Bears, the No. 13 team in the nation.

The Bears scored six runs and recorded 10 hits while surrendering just three the ACU. Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni gave up zero runs and recorded six strikeouts and improved her record to 9-1 this season.

Hannah Null got her 17th start of the season and pitched 2.2 innings with four earned runs and walked one batter. Sidney Holman came in to relieve her and gave up two more scores. The loss dropped Null’s record to 6-11.

Utility player Lindsey Cargill, started the Baylor scoring with a single down the right field line and brought home Jessie Scroggins in the first inning to put the Bears up 1-0. The scoring was quiet until Baylor struck again in third inning after Shelby Friudenberg hit a two-run single to centerfield, scoring Cargill and Kyla Walker.

Shelby McGlaun hammered a solo home run later in the third making it 4-0, and then Friudenberg struck again, hitting a two-run shot up the middle to record the final tally at 6-0.

Junior Holly Neese led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple, but the Wildcats were unable to score her, as they fell to 18-14, while the Bears pushed their record to 29-6.

The Wildcats return home to Poly Wells this weekend to face conference rival Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. The Islanders are sitting at 6-20 and struggling to gain traction. Despite shutting out Texas Tech February 2, the Islanders are 1-9 in their last 10 contests and 1-5 in conference play.

Senior Liz Carter leads the pitching staff with a 5-11 record to go with 86 strikeouts and a 3.64 ERA. Senior Outfielder Griebel Mackinzee leads the team with a .556 batting average.

ACU has already claimed one win this season against the Islanders, taking to 10-0 sweep, February 11 at the Centurylink Classic in San Marcos. The three-game series begins Friday at 5 p.m.