Softball falls to Tech, prepares for conference play this weekend

The Wildcats fell 2-1 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday at Poly Wells field. The defensive battle ended with a loss despite the women winning the hitting category 5-4.

Texas Tech improved to 12-9 and the loss dropped ACU to 10-12 overall as conference play starts against Southeastern Louisiana (9-11) is next on tap for the Wildcats.

Three errors ultimately did the wildcats in against Tech, despite red shirt junior pitcher Hannah Null posting a stretch where she downed 10 of 11 batters and recorded three of those out with strikeouts.

A homerun by sophomore infielder Jessica Hartwell in the first inning put Tech out in front and the Red Raiders never trailed. After holding Tech scoreless in the seventh inning, the Wildcats failed to produce any runs.

“We couldn’t hit the ball to save our lives.” said Null.

ACU only collected four hits during the contest. Junior infielder Peyton Hedrick leads the team with 7 home runs and 24 hits.

“Going into conference I feel great.” Hedrick said. “The team is getting where we need to be. We have a lot of good games under our belt.”

So far this season Southeastern Louisiana has wins over big schools such as Army, 7-4, and the University of Buffalo 9-1. After a 1-4 outing in the UT Volunteer classic, the Lady Lions will be looking to get back on track with a win in Abilene, beginning Friday night.

The first game is at 5 p.m. Friday night followed immediately by a second game at 7 p.m. The final game of the series is Saturday at 12 p.m. The Wildcats were picked to finish second overall in the preseason conference standings voted on coaches and sports information directors.