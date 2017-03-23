Softball looks to stay hot against struggling Huskies

The softball teams prepares to travel to Houston Baptist after 2-1 series win over Northwestern State

HBU has struggled as of late amidst a seven-skid after a 10-2 loss at Lamar on Saturday, and sits at 7-12 on the season. The Huskies boast an 0-6 record in conference while ACU is in a tie with Nicholls State in second place at 5-1.

Freshmen pitcher Sidney Holman said she feels good about how the season is progressing.

“We’re doing really good, we’ve played some tough matches.” Holman said. We’ve been really good at battling and our hitting is coming around.”

Holman earned her tenth win last weekend, and is tied for tops in the conference in wins by a pitcher.

” I think we can compete and we can play with anyone in the conference.” Holman said ” McNeese and Lamar are the top teams but Nicholls is also pretty solid.”

Freshman outfielder Caroline Adair said the tough non-conference season has prepared them well so far for conference play.

“We’re playing tough teams and I feel like we’ve started out very strong.” Adair said.

HBU has struggled this season despite Cecilia Bauer batting .365 and Heidi Jacquez batting .349. The Huskies best pitching performances have come from Emily Mueller who is 3-8 with a 4.26 ERA.

Head coach Bobby Reeves said he was pleased with how his team fared against Northwestern State and feels confident heading to Houston this weekend.

“Anytime you can go on the road and win 2-out-of-3 to take the series you feel good.” Reeves said. “Offensively and defensively Houston Baptist plays well, being at home always helps.”

Reeves game plan for this weekend is simple and should play in favor of a team that to this point has hit 21 home runs, which is good enough for third-best in the conference.

” I tell our players that if we score more than they do we will win.” Reeves said. “We have to go there and play good softball. We have to take the outs they give us. We have to score runners when we get them in scoring position. Pitchers have to cut down on giving them bases on balls and keep the ball in the park.”

In 2016 ACU swept the Huskies in the final conference series of the season, 3-0. Following this weekend series the Wildcats return home on Wednesday to take on Baylor.