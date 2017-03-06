Streak hits seven as baseball sweeps Creighton

Baseball came into the weekend with a four-game win streak, and at the end of it, ACU’s streak was still intact, now holding at seven games after the sweep of Creighton.

ACU’s seven-game streak is the longest streak since 2012, and if they can beat UT-Arlington on Wednesday it will be its longest win streak since 2010 when ACU won 11 in a row, went 50-15 and won the Lone Star Conference.

In the first game of the series on Friday, ACU led 2-0 in the top of the ninth with two outs before Creighton third basemen Bryce Only tied the game with his first home run of the year. However, senior Russell Crippen drove in sophomore Derek Scott in the bottom of the 10th for the winning run.

Scott went 5-5 and scored all three runs, with Crippen driving him in every time. RHP Brandon Lambright, who gave up the homer in the 9th, pitched into the 10th to pick up his first win of the year.

The second game of the series was all offense and another game of extra innings. The Wildcats led 7-3 in the seventh, but a pair of two-run innings from Creighton tied it up in the ninth.

It didn’t last long though, as sophomore shortstop Mark Pearson reached on an infield single, and redshirt sophomore Dalon Farkas drove him in with a double into left field to win the game 8-7 in 10 innings.

The offense was produced through Crippen, who went 3-5 with a run, and sophomore first basemen Koby Claborn, who went 3-4 with a run. Freshman Ryan Kotulek only pitched two-thirds of an inning, but picked up his first win.

In the last game, junior transfer Luis Trevino extended his hitting streak to 11 as he has hit in every game so far this season, and ACU swept Creighton by scoring in its last inning at-bat, as they did in every game of the series. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th, Scott led off with a single and then moved to third on a double by Trevino.

Russell Crippen then hit an infield single to load the bases before Koby Claborn got the tying run with a single to right field. Although Bradley Lewis, who was pinch running for Trevino, was thrown out at the plate trying to become the leading run, freshman outfielder Anthony Dominguez grounded out to second, plating Russell Crippen as the eventual game-winning run. Ryan Kotulek picked up his second win and Brandon Lambright picked up his third save of the season in the game.

ACU takes on UTA on Wednesday and hosts Incarnate Word in the team’s Southland Conference opener this weekend.