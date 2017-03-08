Students celebrate International Women’s Day

March 8 marks International Women’s Day around the world. When asked what the day meant to them, students reflected on the significance of recognizing the achievements and importance of women.

Natalie Jackson. Freshman kinesiology major from Gonzales – “I think International women’s day is the perfect opportunity to appreciate other women and remind them of how strong, beautiful, and intelligent God has created them to be. Often times we are in competition with one another, when we should put our pride aside and build other women up. Kindness is free and we should compliment women instead of picking out their flaws to make ourselves feel superior.”

Nick Skeffington. Freshman accounting major from Arlington – “I didn’t know there was an International Women’s Day, but I think it’s absolutely awesome. I think every day should be for women because I believe in empowering women and celebrating victories.”

Haylee Hunt. Sophomore Christian ministries major from Hurst – “I think international women’s day is awesome. It brings together governments, women’s organizations, corporations and charities. I think it raises awareness for women who have been marginalized because of their ethnicity, class, sexuality or a disability. It provides an image of women as being strong be capable no matter what position they are in. Whether they are a CEO of a company or a worker in a factory. It empowers women and allows them to have a day to feel completely included in society. I think it’s a holiday that should not be overshadowed. I’m feeling extra spicy today.”

Chris Garcia. Sophomore kinesiology major from McKinney – “I think it’s important to recognize the achievements that women have done in our history. It’s always good to pay homage to the women who paved the way for the the women of today.”

Deja Roberson. Junior vocational missions major from Stoughton, WI – “International Women’s Day is all about furthering the fight for women’s equality, as well as celebrating the achievements of women. With the current state of our nation and world, the actions that many will take today will raise awareness about this necessity and our call to action. It’s a powerful day that shouldn’t be brushed off or ignored— it’s all about the empowerment of women.

Braden Crow. Junior biblical text and communications double major from Fort Worth – “I like it. I think its really important because what it is, its a time to recognize women. Especially being in America when a lot of people are privileged, especially here with a private education, it lets us think about people who aren’t as fortunate, women who are across the world that aren’t given the same rights that we are. And for a school that really prides themselves on missions, and prides themselves on the gospel, the gospel applies to everyone and international women are not an exception.”

Emily Gerlach. Senior advertising/public relations major from Far Hills, NJ – “I woke up today with dreams and goals of one day starting my own non-profit. Without the movements for women’s rights, there is no way these dreams could be a reality. I appreciate what women have done in the past to help us be where we are today and where we can be in the future.”

Dakotah Vidal. Senior kinesiology major from San Antonio – “It’s incredible that we are able to celebrate this day. Women have been working extremely hard to achieve equality. If women are capable of achieving the same success as men in the workplace, then women should be able to receive the same pay equal to men. Both women and men should have the equal opportunity to achieve success to the highest of their abilities.”

Krista Masci. Graduate student in Christian Ministry from Abilene – “International Women’s Day is one day out of the year when we celebrate our achievements, our strengths, our resilience and persistence, our lives. This day reminds us of how far we’ve come–and is a somber remembrance of how far we still have to go for women across the globe and in the United States.”

Kyle Bowen. Graduate student in theology from Grass Valley, CA – “I think International Women’s Day is a great way to acknowledge and encourage women and praise the impact that they’ve had on our society. I think that the role women have played throughout history in shaping culture, societies, and life in general has been under emphasized and undervalued, so I appreciate the opportunity National Women’s Day has created for us to showcase the impact of women in our nation and throughout the world.”