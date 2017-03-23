Wholly Cow temporarily closed

Wholly Cow is temporarily closed until further notice.

A sign posted on the door states, “To all of our valued customers, We will be closed until further notice.”

The sign did not explain why it closed and calls to the restaurant were not answered.

Next door to the restaurant, Alex Quinonez at Abilene Computer Services, said the burger store closed suddenly on several different days. He said he thought the closings had to do with the Lent season but then the store closed unexpectedly for the last two weeks.