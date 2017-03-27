Wildcats break top-three as a team through two rounds

In a tournament that features three other Southland Conference competitors in Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas, the golf team travels to Little Rock, Arkansas for the First Tee Classic at the Chenal Country Club.

Along with the three Southland competitors, the tournament hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock at the par-72, 7,326 yard course includes Eastern Michigan, Louisiana-Monroe, Lousiana Tech, Nebraska-Omaha, Oral Roberts, Rice, Tennessee-Martin and Texas-Arlington.

The Wildcat competitors will include senior Ryan Beatty, sophomore Garrett Glanton, junior Clarke Hudgins, junior G.K. Morrison and freshman Bryce Dooley. Beatty, Glanton, Hudgins and Morrison contributed to ACU’s 16th place team finish two weeks ago at the Bob Sitton Invitational Tournament. As a team the Wildcats shot an 899, finishing just in front of Southland Conference rival Houston Baptist.



Senior Kyle Karnei also posted a career best at the tournament as he finished tied for 12th individually, after shooting 4-over-par in the three-round tournament at the TPC Four Seasons in Dallas. Sophomore Reagan Brown rounded out the Wildcats’ five individual performances with a 248.

This week the team sits in a comfortable spot after two rounds, as ACU’s team score has them in third place, just ahead of UT-Arlington. The Wildcats are 5-over-par, just one shot ahead of the Mavericks, who sit in fourth. Glanton and Morrison lead the way, each sitting at even heading into the final round. Dooley is not far behind at 2-over-par and Hudgins sits two shot back of him at 4-over-par.

The teams are scheduled to begin the final round at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The First Tee Classic is the second to last tournament for the Wildcats before they head to McKinney for the Southland Conference Championship tournament. Ahead of the Southland Championships, ACU will travel to Nashville, Tennessee for the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate for its final tune-up.