Wildcats take on no. 3 team in the nation in TCU

ACU looks ahead to its game today against TCU after being swept by conference opponents UNO in three games. The sweep dropped ACU to 1-5 in conference and 9-10 overall, its first losing record since the team sat at 3-4 earlier this season.

In game one of the series against UNO the Wildcats took an early lead and led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth before senior Austin Lambright was pulled and freshman reliever Jonah Smith took over on the mound. Smith pitched 3 innings but allowed 5 runs to cross, including one credited to Lambright on four hits and four walks. Although the Wildcats staged a comeback with a solo shot from junior transfer Luis Trevino, his second of the year, and a sac fly from freshman Myles Paschall, ACU couldn’t come back as the final was 8-6.

In the Saturday game of the series, offense was the key on both sides of the ball, but the Privateers outplayed the Wildcats in a 12-6 final. Pitching was a struggle as junior starter Case Rolen gave up 3 runs, 3 hits and 3 walks in 3 innings. Rolen was followed by graduate student Keaton Brewer who allowed 4 runs on 4 hits in only 2/3 of an inning.

However, ACU’s offense was working as senior Russell Crippen had a pair of doubles and Trevino, sophomore Mark Pearson and Paschall each had one. Sophomore Koby Klaborn also had his first home run of the season in the 8th inning.

In the final game of the series ACU had leads of 7-0 and 8-2 before freshman Ryan Kotulek came to the mound. After allowing one run in the 6th to make it 8-3, he allowed 10 men to come to the plate as UNO scored six runs on five hits, including the eventual game-winning run, making the score 9-8. ACU’s top four hitters, redshirt sophomore Dalon Farkas, sophomore Derek Scott, Trevino, and freshman Anthony Dominguez) all had RBI’s as well as Pearson from the eight spot.

ACU now looks ahead to TCU, who is currently ranked 4th in the nation after a 2-1 series win over Kansas in Fort Worth, but lost the last game of the series. The crowd at Crutcher-Scott is expected to be one of the biggest this season, with tailgate festivities before. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be the first of a home-and-home series for the two teams.