A year after fire, Christian Service Center to open new facility

Members of the Abilene Fire Department survey the aftermath of a fire which destroyed the Christian Service Center located at 901 Mesquite Street. (Photo by Lydia Lawson)

The Christian Service Center will open a new facility next week after a fire that burned down the old building last year.

The new facility, located at 3185 N. 10th Street in the old Woodlawn Church of Christ building, will open April 3. A grand opening event will take place April 17, complete with a speech from Mayor Norm Archibald, a reception and tours of the facility. The receiving room opened Monday to take donations.

Jim Clark, the director of the CSC, said the opening of the new facility is “a wonderful way to show Christ’s love in tangible ways.”

The CSC helps individuals suffering abuse or coming from prison or rehab. The CSC keeps lists of recovery churches and job postings and refers to clients as “neighbors.”

The Christian Service Center sends out only two fundraising letters a year and conducts few events, but Clark said the Abilene community and local foundations gave more than $1 million to build the new facility. Meals on Wheels made their old office space available for the CSC and Global Samaritan brought furnishings and other donations.

The new facility will offer multiple services including food, prayer, clothing and more. The CSC gets their supplies from donations, but they also often buy from the food bank to fill their shelves. The renovations of the facility also included making space for a prayer room, two baby supply rooms, a bathroom with a shower for the needs of the public, interview rooms and more.

Cheryl Alexander, the office manager, said the team is excited for the grand opening.

“We’re on the verge of a new day, we have a new home and a fresh vision,” said Clark.