Adams continues successful first year as Wildcats fall to lady Demons

The women’s tennis team went on the road to Natchitoches, Louisiana Saturday to face Northwestern State and lost a close 4-3 matchup after taking an early 2-0 lead.

This loss snapped the women’s impressive seven-match winning streak and dropped their overall and conference record to 14-5 and 6-2, respectively, while Northwestern State improved to 12-6 and 5-3.

The women won the doubles point, as juniors Whitney Williams and Lucile Pothier won their match 6-2, and sophomore Jordan Henry and freshman Autumn Crossnoe won their match 6-3. Senior Erin Walker and freshman Sarah Adams started a doubles match; however, it went unfinished.

The two singles victories for the women came from Adams, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 4 spot, and Henry, winning 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 6 spot.

With Adams’ win on Saturday, she earned her 16th singles victory of the spring which is the most on the team and in the Southland Conference. Adams is 16-5 overall this spring and 6-2 against Southland schools.

Henry’s victory was her fourth straight and improved her season record to 14-5.

The women were scheduled to have a match against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, but it was cancelled due to rain.

This weekend the women look forward to welcoming the alumni on campus and participating in matches against them on Friday and Saturday. They won’t play again until Wednesday when they take on Midwestern State.

The men had the weekend off but will be back in action Friday in a conference matchup against Lamar.

The men are currently 14-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Sophomore Josh Sheehy said that his team is in a great position.

“As a team we feel great right now,” Sheehy said. “Coming off a weekend of rest means we have plenty of energy for this weekend which is important. Lamar won conference last year and they’re just as good this year. We came close to beating them last year, but I know we have the chance to do it again.”

The men will also welcome back their alumni and face off against them in matches as well.

“It’s really exciting to have the alumni come in because they experienced the same circumstances we did in college,” Sheehy said. “It’s fun to play against them and see if they still have the skill in them.”

The men will begin their matches against Lamar at 11:44 a.m. and will face the alumni Friday through Saturday in Abilene.