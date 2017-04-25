Baseball breaks losing streak, prepares for DBU and Baker

The Wildcats won the final game of the three-game series against Lamar, winning their first conference game since their first series against Incarnate Word. The Wildcats are now 2-19 in conference and 11-25 overall.

In the first game of the series, the bats were working on both sides as both teams homered in the game. Junior Luis Trevino hit a two-run bomb in the ninth to bring his total to four on the season. Trevino also went 3-for-6 and started at catcher, rather than playing first or pulling designated hitter duties. Freshman Anthony Dominguez also hit well, as he batted fourth and played DH going 4-for-6 with three RBI. However, Lamar’s bats were just too much, as Lamar hit four home runs including two from 3B Chad Fleischman in a 17-11 rout. Redshirt junior Caleb Dougherty picked up the loss as he allowed 4 runs(3 earned) in 1.1 innings of work as the starter, dropping him to 0-2 on the season.

Although the second game had a better score, the bats did not work as well. Both senior Russell Crippen and sophomore Koby Claborn managed to get three hits, although they were all singles. ACU only managed one extra-base hit, a double by sophomore shortstop Mark Pearson. Lamar recorded five extra-base hits, and all were home runs including three from first baseman Trey Silvers. Senior Zach Kornley picked up the loss as he went 5 innings giving up 9 runs on 9 hits in a 13-8 loss.

The third game was one of the best of the season in all aspects, as ACU’s pitching did not allow a run and the offense got to work quickly and stayed hot. Dominguez continued his hot streak as he went 2-for-3 with three RBI, all of which came off of a three-run homer in the fourth. In fact, all but two of ACU’s nine runs came in the fourth, as they scored seven in the inning to make it a 9-0 game. The score held as starter Keaton Brewer picked up the win to go 1-2 on the season, pitching five innings of scoreless ball. Freshman Jonah Smith came in relief and pitched four innings of no-hit ball to seal the victory.

After the win, the Wildcats take on red-hot Dallas Baptist, who is on a season-high six-game win streak after a sweep of Indiana State last week. Last year DBU and ACU split the season series, but DBU leads the all time series 21-10-2. Both of the team’s wins last season came on their home fields. Senior Brandon Lambright is the probable pitcher for ACU. The game starts tonight at 6:30 at Crutcher Scott Field.

ACU will also take on Baker University on Wednesday, who mascot is also the Wildcats. Baker is on a three-game losing streak and has lost 6 of their last 8 games. Baker’s pitching staff has a combined ERA of 6.98 and opponents are hitting .334 against them. The probable pitcher for ACU is Derek Scott. The game starts tomorrow night at 7:00.