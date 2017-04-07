Business students organize first children’s entrepreneur fair

A group of elementary aged children will participate in the first ever Abilene Children’s Business Fair on campus Saturday. The fair, focused on providing young entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell products or services, was organized by several members of ACU’s chapter of Enactus.

The event will take place from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Quad area of campus, directly following the Kirk Goodwin Run.

Ashlyn Anthony, senior graphic design major from Dallas, has lead the project since its inception.

“The idea came when I was taking a class through COBA at Acton School of Business in Austin. That’s something they do every year with kids at schools in Austin, and I thought it would be really cool to bring to Abilene,” Anthony said. “I wanted to give kids the opportunity to think about entrepreneurship for the first time and use the creativity they have inherently because they are kids.”

Between the seven booths, a variety of products and services will be sold, from baked goods to body scrubs to pet treats.

“It will be fun stuff that college students might want to buy, and it’ll be pretty low cost,” Anthony said. “So it’s easy for us to support these kids who are working hard.”

The event is organized by Enactus, a group of students on campus that takes on projects related to entrepreneurship. Anthony has a business minor and said she’s passionate about passing on entrepreneurial values to kids at a young age.

“I’m excited to see young kids reach their potential,” Anthony said. “I think oftentimes we overlook kids ability and I know they’ll produce some really cool things and I think we will be impressed.”