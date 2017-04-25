Candlelight send-off will give a farewell to seniors

Students participate in the annual Senior Candlelight Devo Thursday night at the Beauchamp Amphitheater. (Photo by Erika Bolado)

The Alumni Association will host a candlelight send-off for all graduating seniors Thursday evening.

The event mirrors the freshman candlelight devo which welcomes new students to the university, and serves as a goodbye to the senior class.

Samantha Adkins, assistant director of the Alumni Association, said she hopes this event would help motivate seniors to spread the word of Jesus and follow the right career path.

“It’s kind of a book end,” Adkins said. “There is no better way to end your senior year being blessed and sent off into the world to make a difference.”

Faculty, staff and parents can attend and students will be able to earn a Quest credit. Dr. Stephen Baldridge, assistant professor of social work, will speak.

“I love that we start and finish our college career with the same thing,” said Ben Johnston, Student Alumni Association employee and junior advertising and public relations major from Fort Worth, Texas. “It’s my favorite part of Welcome Week and it’s a great way to send the seniors off with a spiritual experience.”

The send-off will begin at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Beauchamp Amphitheatre.