Crippen extends streak, but ACU swept for third straight series

Senior Russell Crippen extended his hitting streak to 25 games on Saturday, but ACU fell to Sam Houston State in its third-straight sweep.

Friday’s opening game wasn’t close as Sam Houston attacked early to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Bearkats scored four before ACU scored a run in the 3rd, and added four more in the 4th to lead 8-1. Although The Wildcats scored runs in the 4th and 9th, they were no match for SHSU’s offense as it took the win 13-3.

Crippen extended his streak to 23 in this game with two hits, including a home run, and also scored twice and drove in two runners. Junior Drew Hanson got the start and went 3 2/3 innings giving up six earned runs on 7 hits. On SHSU’s side, RF Clayton Harp went 3-for-6 with four RBI and pitcher Heath Donica pitched seven quality innings only allowing five hits and two runs with four strikeouts.

In the first game of the Saturday double header, the Bearkats’ bats again proved to be too much for ACU’s pitching, as SHSU erupted for 14 runs in the 14-3 win. SHSU designated hitter Blake Chisholm went 5-for-6 with 4 runs, and narrowly missed a cycle after a long fly ball hit the top of the wall. He ended up with two triples and two doubles.

Crippen extended his streak with a single and designated hitter Luis Trevino hit his third home run of the season. Sam Houston’s Seth Ballew picked up the win going 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, walking five and striking out three. Freshman Jonah Smith picked up the loss as the starter, even though he only gave up two earned runs in two innings.

In the final game of the series, ACU jumped out to an early lead scoring two in the first inning, but Sam Houston came back in the top of the third, as it scored five to take a 5-2 lead. ACU struck back with four in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Luis Trevino and a streak-extending, three-run home-run from Crippen.

The game was 11-5 after the bottom of the 5th when a weather delay was called. After the hour-long weather delay, Sam Houston took advantage of three walks to start the six and scored eight runs to regain the lead 13-11. ACU did not score again until the bottom of the ninth, but it was far too late as Sam Houston had six more runs, ending the game at 19-12.

The winless weekend drops the Wildcats to 9-16 and 1-11 in conference play, and will look to break their losing streak against second-place McNeese State at Crutcher Scott field in a three-game series this weekend.