Enrollment office anticipates strong incoming class

Competing for gold, freshman work together to compete for the title of Olympic Champs. (Photo by Erika Bolado)

The Office of Enrollment looks forward to May 1, National Candidates Reply Day.

Although there won’t be an accurate rough estimate of freshman enrollment for 2017 until about May 4, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Engagement Kevin Campbell says he is optimistic about the future of ACU enrollment.

The incoming freshman class, while not being the biggest, will be the strongest academic class by GPA.

Since 2013, the now senior class, freshman enrollment charts have looked similar to a mountainous landscape. In 2013, freshman enrollment was just over 1,000 students. 2014 brought in 974 high school seniors, 2015 brought in the second largest class in ACU’s history at 1,068 students, and the most recent class brought in 1,047.

As for transfer students, Campbell said enrollment usually averages about 115 to 120.

“Our goal is not to get the most students ever,” Campbell said. “Our goal is to try to get as many students as we can within the constraints we have.”

These constraints are noted as dormitory space, class space, and students who are academically prepared and desire and appreciate the culture and mission of ACU.

Campbell also dispelled the “6:1 girl-to-guy ratio” rumor, saying ACU’s gender ratio is similar to private schools across the nation, including Baylor and TCU, usually staying around 60% female and 40% male.

Thinking forward, recruitment will be vastly different than it has in the past. Because the Vision in Action projects will be completed, families will get to experience the new buzz on campus rather than just hearing about the concepts.

Game day experience will play a large role in next year’s recruitment, according to Campbell. In addition, the science buildings will attract larger numbers of hard science majors.

Engineering is also poised to receive accreditation this coming summer though the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). In order for this to happen, ACU must have its first graduating class, which occur this May.