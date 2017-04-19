Environmental science students showcase projects for Earth Week

Students in environmental sciences classes presented class projects addressing environmental issues in celebration of Earth Week in the Campus Center Wednesday.

The projects touched on a variety of subjects, from animal rights, to the importance of water conservation. The students in the campus center were all apart of Dr. Jim Cooke’s environmental science classes.

Some projects required large time commitments.

“We put our heart and soul into these projects, I know for me we did a lot of work outside of class,” said Trey Hernandez, digital entertainment technology major from Lewisville, Texas. “We toured a water filtration plant, interviewed the mayor of Abilene, and went out into the field to talk to students.”

Hernandez said each team member contributed 20 hours to the project.

Many groups also made it a priority for their projects to be environmentally conscious.

“I would say our poster board is around 50-70% recycled,” said Camilla Klar, junior Global Studies major from Wisconsin. “I think that ACU as a whole could probably do a better job of recycling, specifically in the dorms.”