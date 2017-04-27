The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado) Gallery: Senior Candlelight Devotional April 27, 2017 by Emily Guajardo and Erika Bolado Leave a Comment With lit candles and traditional hymns, seniors say their last goodbyes as community members gather at the Senior Candlelight Devotional. The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The ACU community gathers as it sends off graduating seniors during Candlelight Devo. (Photo by Erika Bolado)
