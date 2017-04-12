Glanton finishes in top ten at Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate

Sophomore Garret Glanton posted a three-round score of 72-73-73 (218) and finished eighth at 5-over-par in the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a team ACU finished tied for 7th with Belmont out of the 14 schools that competed. The Wildcats posted team scores of 304 and 306 on Monday and a 299 in the final round on Tuesday for a total score of 909.

Braden Thornberry of Ole Miss shot an outstanding 65-69-65 making him the only player to finish with a three round total under 200 at 199. He finished at 14-under-par for the tournament and out shot Dawson Armstrong of Lipscomb University, who finished second, by 13 strokes.

Lipscomb finished first as a team shooting 284-290-285 (859). Its team included four of the top ten finishers, three of which were in the top five.

Other participants for the Wildcats included freshman Bryce Dooley who finished tied for 32nd after shooting a 73 in the final round. Senior Ryan Beatty also finished in 32nd with a total score of 230 thanks to an opening round 72. Junior Clark Hudgins and senior Kyle Karnei rounded out the Wildcats scorers as they each post 67th place finishes for ACU.

“The course was one of the toughest course we have seen all season,” Karnei said. “It was a very tight golf course which is a great tune up for conference in a couple of weeks which demands hitting fairways.”

The team will take this next week and weekend off before traveling to McKinney for the Southland Conference Championships, April 24-26.

“It’s great to see the young guys playing well. Garrett and Bryce have put together two really good tournaments leading up to conference,” Karnei said.