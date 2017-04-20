Optimist
Jazz Ensemble completes semester with final concert

The ACU Jazz Ensemble performed their final concert of the semester in Cullen Auditorium on April 18. The ensemble performed a selection of songs, with some having a modern jazz style to them.

 

Video/editing by Laurel Drain

