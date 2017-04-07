Kirby, Ellis honored with memorial plaques

The Students’ Association Congress funded memorial plaques to honor two students who died last semester.

Caitlin Walker, junior family and child services major from Dallas, proposed a bill to student congress requesting $750 to place an engraved plaque near the GATA fountain. The plaque commemorated Katie Kirby, who passed away last November.

Initially, the bill provided for a tree planted in her honor, but SA decided to use an existing tree. With the remaining money, Walker said she wants red flowers to surround the plaque.

“I may not have been her best friend, but she also made an impact on everyone’s life,” Walker said.

Walker, junior class vice president, said she wanted to provide a place for the Kirby family to visit and honor her at any time.

Taylor Crumpton, senior social work major from Oakland, California, proposed a bill that asked SA for $750 to commemorate Casey Ellis in the same fashion.

“We knew we wanted some way to honor Casey, and I felt like since I was in Students’ Association, it was the best way to honor her,” Crumpton said.

Ellis died last semester during Thanksgiving break. Crumpton said SA decided to place the plaque outside of the Hardin Administration Building because that is where memories of Ellis were made.

Both bills passed unanimously in Congress last semester, and the plaques were placed last Friday.