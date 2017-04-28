Mayoral candidates explain goals for college students, graduates

Students who are registered to vote in Abilene can vote in the election for mayor May 6.

The candidates include Anthony Williams, the university chief business services officer, Robert Briley, owner of local Aaron’s furniture rental stores, and Richard Kennedy, director of the 180 House.

Q. What are your goals for college students or college graduates?

Williams: “I want to work very, very hard with others to try to create an opportunity to grow Abilene, to grow our economy and to provide good paying jobs. For college students, we want to be sure that we hold fast to things that make Abilene, Abilene, but always be flexible and elastic enough to listen to the expectation of those younger than us.”

Kennedy: “My goal is to help as many people as we can to stay here in Abilene. We have more talent coming out than we can truly keep. We want to be attractive to people getting done with their college degrees. We really have to work on growing industries that will give them a reason to stay here.”

Briley could not be reached.