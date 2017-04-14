Meyer takes new position at NM summer camp

Jan Meyer, former director of spiritual formation and executive director of ACU Leadership Camps, has taken a new job as communications director for the Camp Eagle family of camps in Glorietta, New Mexico.

“This group of Christian camps exists to effect life change through adventure,” Meyer said. “I have begun to dig in and develop the first stages of a communication plan for the internal, external and media stakeholders that the Camp Eagle family of camps has.”

Meyer began working for the university right after she graduated in 1987.

“So just one month short of thirty years!” Meyer said.

Meyer worked in a variety of positions on campus, from residence life to spiritual formation. But for her, the most significant job was the eighteen years she spent directing Leadership Camps.

“I loved all of my jobs at ACU…each one helped develop and mature me into a strong professional and compassionate minister,” Meyer said. “My 18 years directing Leadership Camps were the most significant in my own spiritual development as well as skills development. I’m so thankful God used me in this way, and love the countless relationships I have with former campers, staff and volunteers all across the country.

As she transitions to new role, Meyer said she is excited about her new position in the mountains of New Mexico.

“I began to pray a couple of years ago that God would refresh me in my job and perhaps allow me to live in the mountains,” Meyer said. “This sense of belonging in the mountains grew strong after many years of leading our Cross Training camp in NM. And this year, he said yes!”

In her position as communications director, Meyer will help the Camp Eagle family of camps develop a communication strategy for their three locations in three different states.

Chris Riley, vice president of student life, said his office will be replacing Meyer’s position but are discussing possible revised structures and needs for the Office of Spiritual Formation before doing so.