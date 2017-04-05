Nashville, NYC bands to pop onto campus for free concert

Indie pop bands COIN and Great Good Fine OK will be performing Friday at the Wildcat Football Practice Field in a concert hosted by The Cabinet (formerly the Campus Activity Board.)

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the first 300 students to attend will receive free food truck vouchers. The Toasted Traveler, 1881 and The Sweet Side will all be serving up food for the event. The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

COIN is an indie pop band from Nashville. Last year, their single “Talk Too Much” peaked on the Billboard US Alternative chart at number eight. Their second album, “How Will You Know If You Never Try,” will be released on April 21.

Great Good Fine OK is a synthpop duo hailing from New York City. The duo was featured on The Chainsmokers single “Let You Go” and have performed at SXSW numerous times.

The Cabinet brought in the indie pop groups as a way to bring something fun to campus, said Cabinet Director Ky Kasselman, junior sociology major from Abilene.

“We wanted to have this signature event to kind of premiere The Cabinet as a student organization,” she said.

Wildcat Week also sponsors a free concert for freshmen, but this is event is for the whole student body.

“We wanted to do an outdoor concert so people felt comfortable,” said Kasselman. “Food trucks and all of that kind of create the right environment for this event.”

The Campus Activities Board was re-invented last semester as The Cabinet. The organization is a group of students from all sorts of backgrounds who plan more intentional and exciting events, said Kasselman. She also said that the group is not focused on getting huge numbers at their events, but they are rather focused on how the events benefit those who attend.

“We just want to encourage students to fill their Friday night with having fun as a campus,” said Kasselman. “Something that ACU can put on for all students. Even if you’ve never heard of the bands, you can come out with your friends for a night of free entertainment and free food.”

In addition to the conert, The Cabinet will host several more events this semester, including: a mobile zip line, an art show at The Grace and an end-of-semester dance and tea.

Follow @acucabinet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on their event.

More info on the artists can be found at their websites thisiscoin.com and greatgoodfineok.com.