Police Log: April 11-18, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

04/12/2017 10:30 a.m.

A caller reported a person acting suspiciously on the Lunsford Trail; officers found the person engaged in a spirited conversation with himself as he walked to Walmart.

04/13/2017 10:14 p.m.

ResLife notified officers of a suspicious woman sitting on the curb between Gardner and Nelson halls. The woman left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

04/16/2017 11:59 a.m.

A visiting parent reported a suspicious male who appeared dirty and was asking inappropriate questions. The male walked east on EN 16th and officers were unable to locate him.

04/17/2017 3:41 p.m.

ACUPD & APD responded to an emergency welfare check in the 1300 block of Cedar. The victim had left Hendrick MC prior to receiving treatment, but officers convince them to return to the hospital.

04/17/2017 8:38 p.m.

Officers responded to neighbors’ complaints of a loud party near Rountree & Campus Court. Two ternants –both ACU students- were given a warning to quieten down; many revelers left while officers were on scene; tenants otherwise complied.

04/18/2017

ACUPD responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of EN10th to assist CPS on an emergency removal of a child. ACUPD stood by to assist CPS

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 16 ADVICE 1 ALARM 5 ANIMAL CALL 2 ASSIST 1 BARRICADES 4 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 6 CHECK BUILDING 360 DATING VIOLENCE 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 ESCORT 1 FOOT PATROL 23 FOUND PROPERTY 2 HIT & RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7 LOST PROPERTY 3 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 3

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 8 NOISE VIOLATION 2 PARKING LOT PATROL 39 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 2 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 2 RANDOM PATROL 24 REPORT WRITING 12 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 1 WELFARE CHECK 2

Total: 558

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Everyone needs to understand consent. Yes means yes, No means NO-PERIOD.