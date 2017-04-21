Police Log: April 11-18, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
04/12/2017 10:30 a.m.
A caller reported a person acting suspiciously on the Lunsford Trail; officers found the person engaged in a spirited conversation with himself as he walked to Walmart.
04/13/2017 10:14 p.m.
ResLife notified officers of a suspicious woman sitting on the curb between Gardner and Nelson halls. The woman left the area prior to officers’ arrival.
04/16/2017 11:59 a.m.
A visiting parent reported a suspicious male who appeared dirty and was asking inappropriate questions. The male walked east on EN 16th and officers were unable to locate him.
04/17/2017 3:41 p.m.
ACUPD & APD responded to an emergency welfare check in the 1300 block of Cedar. The victim had left Hendrick MC prior to receiving treatment, but officers convince them to return to the hospital.
04/17/2017 8:38 p.m.
Officers responded to neighbors’ complaints of a loud party near Rountree & Campus Court. Two ternants –both ACU students- were given a warning to quieten down; many revelers left while officers were on scene; tenants otherwise complied.
04/18/2017
ACUPD responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of EN10th to assist CPS on an emergency removal of a child. ACUPD stood by to assist CPS
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|1
|ACCIDENT
|2
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|16
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|5
|ANIMAL CALL
|2
|ASSIST
|1
|BARRICADES
|4
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|6
|CHECK BUILDING
|360
|DATING VIOLENCE
|1
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|1
|ESCORT
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|23
|FOUND PROPERTY
|2
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|7
|LOST PROPERTY
|3
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|3
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|2
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|8
|NOISE VIOLATION
|2
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|39
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|10
|PROWLER
|1
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|2
|RANDOM PATROL
|24
|REPORT WRITING
|12
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|TRAINING
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
Total: 558
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Everyone needs to understand consent. Yes means yes, No means NO-PERIOD.
