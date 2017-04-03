Police Log: March 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
03/21/2017 11:19 pm
A student reported the theft of a bicycle parked in front of Smith/Adams Hall.
03/21/2017 4:15 pm
A female student victim reported a series of past sexual assaults from 2015, 2016 and January 2017 at various on-campus locations involving known male suspects which allegedly occurred during social or dating encounters but without the victims consent. Investigations ongoing.
03/22/2017 11:10 a.m.
A student reported the theft of a bicycle from a rack outside COBA. While the victim was at ACUPD making the report, a patrol officer found the bike abandoned in an alley in the 500 block of EN 16th.
03/22/2017 2:45 p.m.
A contract worker had lawn mowing equipment stolen from his truck while the vehicle was parked in the University Church parking lot.
03/25/2017 01:57 a.m.
ACUPD responded to a complaint of a noise violation/ loud party in the 600 block of EN 20th An ACU student tenant was warned and subsequently closed the party.
03/26/2017 12:01 a.m.
ACUPD was summoned to a loud party noise violation in the 600 block of EN 20th, at a different house from the previous call. An ACU student tenant was warned and closed the party.
03/26/2017 01:09 a.m.
ACUPD was summoned to a noise violation call/loud party at 200 College. The ACU student tenant was warned/closed the party.
03/27/2017 4:40 p.m.
A student’s vehicle, parked in the Campus Center Lot, sustained serious bumper damage, apparently caused by a hit-and-run driver.
Weekly Statistics:
|ACCIDENT
|2
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|19
|ADVICE
|3
|ALARM
|2
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ASSIST
|1
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|BARRICADES
|5
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|5
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|333
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|1
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|1
|ESCORT
|3
|FOOT PATROL
|23
|FOUND PROPERTY
|3
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|4
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|9
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|5
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|5
|MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|10
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|8
|NOISE VIOLATION
|6
|OTHER
|3
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|21
|PARKING VIOLATION
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|6
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|11
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|24
|REPORT WRITING
|16
|SEX OFFENSE
|6
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|3
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|THEFT
|4
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|WEAPONS OFFENSE
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
TOTAL: 562
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to always contact ACUPD immediately. This helps assure that victims receive immediate victims assistance, crime victims counseling, and other services.
