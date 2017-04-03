Optimist
Police Log: March 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/21/2017 11:19 pm

A student reported the theft of a bicycle parked in front of Smith/Adams Hall.

03/21/2017 4:15 pm

A female student victim reported a series of past sexual assaults from 2015, 2016 and January 2017 at various on-campus locations involving known male suspects which allegedly occurred during social or dating encounters but without the victims consent. Investigations ongoing.

03/22/2017 11:10 a.m.

A student reported the theft of a bicycle from a rack outside COBA. While the victim was at ACUPD making the report, a patrol officer found the bike abandoned in an alley in the 500 block of EN 16th.

03/22/2017 2:45 p.m.

A contract worker had lawn mowing equipment stolen from his truck while the vehicle was parked in the University Church parking lot.

03/25/2017 01:57 a.m.

ACUPD responded to a complaint of a noise violation/ loud party in the 600 block of EN 20th An ACU student tenant was warned and subsequently closed the party.

03/26/2017 12:01 a.m.

ACUPD was summoned to a loud party noise violation in the 600 block of EN 20th, at a different house from the previous call.  An ACU student tenant was warned and closed the party.

03/26/2017 01:09 a.m.

ACUPD was summoned to a noise violation call/loud party at 200 College. The ACU student tenant was warned/closed the party.

03/27/2017 4:40 p.m.

A student’s vehicle, parked in the Campus Center Lot, sustained serious bumper damage, apparently caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Weekly Statistics:

ACCIDENT 2
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 19
ADVICE 3
ALARM 2
ANIMAL CALL 1
ASSIST 1
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1
BARRICADES 5
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 5
BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1
CHECK BUILDING 333
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1
ESCORT 3
FOOT PATROL 23
FOUND PROPERTY 3
HIT & RUN 1
INDECENT EXPOSURE 1
INFORMATION REPORT 4
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 9
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 5
MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 10
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 8
NOISE VIOLATION 6
OTHER 3
PARKING LOT PATROL 21
PARKING VIOLATION 2
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 6
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 24
REPORT WRITING 16
SEX OFFENSE 6
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
THEFT 4
TRAFFIC HAZARD 2
TRAFFIC STOP 3
WEAPONS OFFENSE 1
WELFARE CHECK 1

 TOTAL: 562                              

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to always contact ACUPD immediately. This helps assure that victims receive immediate victims assistance, crime victims counseling, and other services.   

 

