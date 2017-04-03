Police Log: March 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/21/2017 11:19 pm

A student reported the theft of a bicycle parked in front of Smith/Adams Hall.

03/21/2017 4:15 pm

A female student victim reported a series of past sexual assaults from 2015, 2016 and January 2017 at various on-campus locations involving known male suspects which allegedly occurred during social or dating encounters but without the victims consent. Investigations ongoing.

03/22/2017 11:10 a.m.

A student reported the theft of a bicycle from a rack outside COBA. While the victim was at ACUPD making the report, a patrol officer found the bike abandoned in an alley in the 500 block of EN 16th.

03/22/2017 2:45 p.m.

A contract worker had lawn mowing equipment stolen from his truck while the vehicle was parked in the University Church parking lot.

03/25/2017 01:57 a.m.

ACUPD responded to a complaint of a noise violation/ loud party in the 600 block of EN 20th An ACU student tenant was warned and subsequently closed the party.

03/26/2017 12:01 a.m.

ACUPD was summoned to a loud party noise violation in the 600 block of EN 20th, at a different house from the previous call. An ACU student tenant was warned and closed the party.

03/26/2017 01:09 a.m.

ACUPD was summoned to a noise violation call/loud party at 200 College. The ACU student tenant was warned/closed the party.

03/27/2017 4:40 p.m.

A student’s vehicle, parked in the Campus Center Lot, sustained serious bumper damage, apparently caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Weekly Statistics:

ACCIDENT 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 19 ADVICE 3 ALARM 2 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 1 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 5 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 5 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 333 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1 ESCORT 3 FOOT PATROL 23 FOUND PROPERTY 3 HIT & RUN 1 INDECENT EXPOSURE 1 INFORMATION REPORT 4 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 9 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 5 MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 10 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 8 NOISE VIOLATION 6 OTHER 3 PARKING LOT PATROL 21 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 6 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 24 REPORT WRITING 16 SEX OFFENSE 6 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 4 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 3 WEAPONS OFFENSE 1 WELFARE CHECK 1

TOTAL: 562

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to always contact ACUPD immediately. This helps assure that victims receive immediate victims assistance, crime victims counseling, and other services.