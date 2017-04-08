Police Log: March 28 – April 04, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/28/2017 11:20 a.m.

Aramark reported that an unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $20 at The Bean. Investigation open.

03/31/2017 12:26 a.m.

ResLife staff reported an alcohol violation at Gardner Hall. Officers found no violation of law, situation turned over to ResLife for administrative follow-up.

03/31/2017 11:40 p.m.

An unknown suspect stole a student’s locked bike from a UP stair railing.

03/31/2017 1:27 p.m.

An unknown driver struck a student’s vehicle parked in Mabee-Edwards lot then fled the scene.

04/01/2017 8:14 a.m.

ACUPD & APD investigated a crash involving a reportedly intoxicated ACU student who fled the crash scene on foot.

04/01/2017 12:37 a.m.

Officers were notified subjects climbing on the Jacobs Dream statuary.

04/01/2017 5:15 p.m.

Officers investigated a ResLife report of drug activity at McKinzie Hall. Investigation led to one student being issued a municipal citation for possession of drug paraphernalia

04/02/2017 12:14 a.m.

ACUPD intervened in a noise violation/ loud party. The HSU student tenants were given 1 warning to quiet down.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 2 ACCIDENT 5 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 11 ALARM 3 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 2 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 6 BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED) 1 BURGLARY (BUSINESS) 1 CHECK BUILDING 249 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 3 FOOT PATROL 24 FORGERY 1 HARASSMENT 1 HIT & RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 4 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 9 LOST PROPERTY 1 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 2 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 9 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 11 NOISE VIOLATION 1 PARKING LOT PATROL 17 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9 RANDOM PATROL 21 REPORT WRITING 18 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 THEFT 4 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAFFIC STOP 6 WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 449

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Don’t be afraid to intervene when you see someone being targeted at a party. Bystander intervention can prevent many assaults.