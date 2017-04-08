Optimist
Police Log: March 28 – April 04, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

03/28/2017 11:20 a.m.

Aramark reported that an unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $20 at The Bean. Investigation open.

03/31/2017 12:26 a.m.

ResLife staff reported an alcohol violation at Gardner Hall. Officers found no violation of law, situation turned over to ResLife for administrative follow-up.

03/31/2017 11:40 p.m.

An unknown suspect stole a student’s locked bike from a UP stair railing.

03/31/2017 1:27 p.m.

An unknown driver struck a student’s vehicle parked in Mabee-Edwards lot then fled the scene.

04/01/2017 8:14 a.m.

ACUPD & APD investigated a crash involving a reportedly intoxicated ACU student who fled the crash scene on foot.

04/01/2017 12:37 a.m.   

Officers were notified subjects climbing on the Jacobs Dream statuary.

04/01/2017 5:15 p.m.

Officers investigated a ResLife report of drug activity at McKinzie Hall. Investigation led to one student being issued a municipal citation for possession of drug paraphernalia

04/02/2017 12:14 a.m.

ACUPD intervened in a noise violation/ loud party. The HSU student tenants were given 1 warning to quiet down.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 2
ACCIDENT 5
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 11
ALARM 3
ALCOHOL INCIDENT 2
BARRICADES 1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 6
BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED) 1
BURGLARY (BUSINESS) 1
CHECK BUILDING 249
CITATION ISSUANCE 1
DIRECT TRAFFIC 1
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1
ESCORT 3
FOOT PATROL 24
FORGERY 1
HARASSMENT 1
HIT & RUN 1
INFORMATION REPORT 4
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 9
LOST PROPERTY 1
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 2
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 9
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 6
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 11
NOISE VIOLATION 1
PARKING LOT PATROL 17
PARKING VIOLATION 7
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9
RANDOM PATROL 21
REPORT WRITING 18
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4
THEFT 4
TRAFFIC HAZARD 1
TRAFFIC STOP 6
WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 449

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Don’t be afraid to intervene when you see someone being targeted at a party. Bystander intervention can prevent many assaults.

