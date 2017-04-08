Police Log: March 28 – April 04, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
03/28/2017 11:20 a.m.
Aramark reported that an unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $20 at The Bean. Investigation open.
03/31/2017 12:26 a.m.
ResLife staff reported an alcohol violation at Gardner Hall. Officers found no violation of law, situation turned over to ResLife for administrative follow-up.
03/31/2017 11:40 p.m.
An unknown suspect stole a student’s locked bike from a UP stair railing.
03/31/2017 1:27 p.m.
An unknown driver struck a student’s vehicle parked in Mabee-Edwards lot then fled the scene.
04/01/2017 8:14 a.m.
ACUPD & APD investigated a crash involving a reportedly intoxicated ACU student who fled the crash scene on foot.
04/01/2017 12:37 a.m.
Officers were notified subjects climbing on the Jacobs Dream statuary.
04/01/2017 5:15 p.m.
Officers investigated a ResLife report of drug activity at McKinzie Hall. Investigation led to one student being issued a municipal citation for possession of drug paraphernalia
04/02/2017 12:14 a.m.
ACUPD intervened in a noise violation/ loud party. The HSU student tenants were given 1 warning to quiet down.
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|2
|ACCIDENT
|5
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|11
|ALARM
|3
|ALCOHOL INCIDENT
|2
|BARRICADES
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|6
|BURGLARY (ATTEMPTED)
|1
|BURGLARY (BUSINESS)
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|249
|CITATION ISSUANCE
|1
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|1
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|1
|DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE
|1
|ESCORT
|3
|FOOT PATROL
|24
|FORGERY
|1
|HARASSMENT
|1
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|4
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|9
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|2
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|9
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|6
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|11
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|17
|PARKING VIOLATION
|7
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|9
|RANDOM PATROL
|21
|REPORT WRITING
|18
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|4
|THEFT
|4
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|6
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
Total: 449
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Don’t be afraid to intervene when you see someone being targeted at a party. Bystander intervention can prevent many assaults.
