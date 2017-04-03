Spring rushing set to begin with All-Club rush

Spring rushes for men and women’s social clubs are set to begin with the All-Club rush April 6.

All of the clubs will come out to meet potential pledges. Tri Kappa Gamma rush director Kendall Wermine said she is looking forward to the rush.

“We are really excited to see all the rushees and tell them what TKG is all about and have them get to know us,” Wermine said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to show them that we’re here and have become established.”

All-Club rush will be the first time that students interested in pledging will get to have a taste of what each club is like and meet the current members. The students will be able learn more about the clubs and even sign up to hear about when a particular club will have it’s own rushes.

Mikaela Clinton, freshman advertising and public relations major from San Antonio, learned about the traditions of social clubs from her parents.

“It will be interesting to see the clubs all in one place because you see clubs as individuals doing their own things,” Clinton said. “It will be cool to see them side by side all together and how each of their personalities will show.”

Clinton also said it will be a good chance for her and other students to discover an interest in a club that might not have been of interest for them before.

Avory Rosenquist, freshman Christian ministry major from Irving, who is a first generation ACU student said she is unfamiliar with the tradition of social clubs and is going into rushing with an open mind.

“I haven’t ever been around club culture and it’s hard when a lot of girls talk about the clubs because I’m more susceptible to what they say,” Rosenquist said. “I think it would be exciting if I found a club that felt like home and I didn’t assume it at first.”

The rush will take place around the GATA Fountain from 4-6 p.m. April 6.