Student Congress approves executive treasurer

Students’ Association Congress approved the appointment of next year’s executive treasurer Wednesday night.

Congress had to approve the appointment because no one ran for the position during the executive cabinet elections. Danny Burke, executive president, and Julia Kennedy, executive vice president, appointed Ruhika Roy, junior engineering and political science major from Toronto, Canada.

Roy said she served as a treasurer in student government at the schools she attended before transferring to ACU in the spring. She said she has experience with computer coding and did engineering research at the University of Mississippi and Princeton University.

“She’s been a treasurer before but also her ideas of how she wants to revamp the allocation process made her stand out,” Burke said.

Roy said she plans to create a system that decreases human errors when the treasurer creates the budget. The treasurer is responsible for allocating a budget of more than $100,000 to student groups.

SA also passed two bills and two resolutions Wednesday. The resolutions, authored by Ty Kelley, junior information and technology major from San Antonio, would request that the university administration install more electrical outlets at desks in classrooms and install two water fountains on the Lunsford Trail.

A bill authored by Shelby Short, freshman class president and kinesiology major from Caddo Mills, would put any remaining funds in the SA budget in the Katie Kirby Memorial Fund at the end of the year. The fund provides financial assistance to students through the Student Opportunities, Advocacy and Resources (SOAR) program. Taylor Crumpton, senior class president and social work major from Oakland, California, authored a bill to allow class officers to send surveys to their constituents. She said it will help class officers, especially for the upperclassmen, to know what kind of events students want.