Tennis shuts out old Div. II rival Midwestern State, defeats UIW for perfect week

The men’s and women’s tennis teams were in action Wednesday evening both taking on former Div. II foe Midwestern State and each picking up a 7-0 shutout victory.

With the win, the men bumped their overall record up to 15-9 while the women improved to 15-5.

The men swept their doubles competition with wins coming from senior Nico Agritelley and junior Henry Adams, their 10th win together at the No. 1 spot, sophomore Josh Sheehy and freshman Jonathan Sheehy, and sophomore Cole Lawson and junior Paul Domanski.

Josh Sheehy faced the ninth ranked Div. II singles player in Raymon Toyos and beat him 7-6, 6-2. His brother Jonathan also picked up a singles victory winning 6-4, 6-3 giving him his fifth straight win.

Junior Hunter Holman picked up a 6-3, 6-4, singles win to keep him tied with Josh Sheehy for the team lead in singles victories at 14.

“I think we all played well and we all stayed mentally tough and didn’t let the fact that they are Div. II effect us.” said sophomore Sebastian Langdon.

The women won two of their three doubles matches as senior Erin Walker and junior Whitney Williams won 6-2, their fifth straight, and junior Lucile Pothier and freshman Sarah Adams won 6-1. Sophomore Jordan Henry and freshman Autumn Crossnoe lost their match 6-4.

Pothier played at the No. 1 spot in singles for just the third time this spring and won 6-2, 6-2. Adams picked up another singles victory winning 6-4, 6-2 and stayed in the Southland conference lead with 17 wins this spring.

Henry and Williams also picked up singles wins to push their spring season totals to 15.

Both teams will next be playing in a conference match up against Incarnate Word, whose men are 6-14 overall and 1-3 in conference and women are 5-18 overall and 2-8 in conference.

“I think the win gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow because that team is solid and we took care of them pretty easily.” Langdon said.

On Friday the men and women continued their winning ways as the women took care of Incarnate Word 6-1 to improve to 7-2 in conference play. And the men defeated the Cardinals 5-2 to 3-1 in Southland competition.