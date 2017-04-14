Theatre students host first “Princess” cabaret

The Department of Theatre hosted its first ever Princess Cabaret on Sunday evening in the WPAC to benefit the Red Thread Movement.

The Red Thread Movement is a non-profit that works to combat human-trafficking and slavery. The princess cabaret provided ACU theatre’s social club, Alpha Psi Omega, an opportunity to perform while also raising and donating money to The Read Thread Movement.

“Mostly women were performing, so we decided to support a cause that benefitted women, and that’s how we ended up deciding on the Red Thread Movement.” said Laura Harris, princess cabaret director and senior theatre education major from Little Rock Arkansas.

The event included songs and duets such as those sung in Frozen by Hans and Anna and Tangled by Rapunzel and Flynn.

The cabaret took the form of a recital, with the princesses and their pianist playing one song after the other. After each princess had performed their classic song from their particular movies, the show closed with a choreographed performance of the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon A Star”.

“I hope we can do this event again in the future.” said Payton Reeves, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and sophomore musical theatre performance and theatre education major from Dallas. “This was a really fun opportunity to make the audience happy and to get to sing one of my favorite disney princess songs.”

The theatre department has hosted three cabarets in the last year and hopes to continue to for them to be a charitable event considering their activities and family-friendly atmosphere.