Wildcats take series finale to remain in tie for second

The Wildcats lost its first conference series of the season over the weekend when they played host to Nicholls State.

The Colonels took two-of-three and improved their record to 26-13 and 12-3 in conference, while the Wildcats dropped to 23-16, but still remain tied for second at 12-3.

The first game swung in favor of the Colonels as they won 3-2, as shortstop Amanda Gianelloni got the them on the board when she sliced a single to center field and gave Nicholls the 1-0 lead. In the second frame, center fielder Sydney Bourg grounded out, but a throwing error brought in another run putting the score at 2-0. Junior Peyton Hedrick doubled to score senior Taylor Brown in the third to cut the deficit to one.

ACU struck again in the fourth when freshman Tori Poullard tripled down the line and brought home junior Brianna Barnhill to tie it at 2. But a critical throwing error trying to corral a bunt in the fifth cost the Wildcats the win. Freshman Sidney Holman started and went the distance for ACU, but picked up her fourth loss in a nine-strikeout effort. She is 15-4 this season.

The second game appeared more favorable as junior Holly Neese homered to right field and scored two runs in the first frame to give the Wildcats an early lead. However, as the game progressed, the Colonels took over after a throwing error brought in a run and a base hit by Kendal Daniels scored a run bringing the game to 2 all. Veronica Villafranco hit a two-run double that ultimately sealed the 4-2 win for the Colonels. Jackie Johnson improved her record to 13-6 and junior Hannah Null fell to 7-12.

The women would get final game of the series, but the Wildcats 10-inning, 5-4 win didn’t come easy. Neese squeezed a single down the left side and brought home Hedrick to start off the game. In the second inning, Bourg singled and scored Gianelloni to knot the game up at 1. The Wildcats answered after Neese flied out and scored Brown, making it 2-1 but Villafranco singled to right field and brought another run in.

Barnhill homored in the sixth and both teams scored in the seventh to force extras. The 4-4 deadlock was broken in the tenth when freshman Braegan Hamilton singled to left and Brown scored an unearned run for the walk-off win.

ACU travels to San Antonio next weekend for an conference battle with Incarnate Word.