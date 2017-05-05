Finals week to bring lively Dead Day events

Finals week is creeping upon us but, before your stress levels start to escalate, just remember that Monday is Dead Day – a day filled with fun activities to de-stress between studying.

Dead Day was introduced in the 1992-93 school year, Director of Student Activities and Productions Tom Craig said. He said it “was a revitalization of an older tradition called Dead Week, which disappeared when changes occurred with the academic calendar that actually shortened the semester.”

On-campus activities include the Service Action Leadership Team hosting a recycling project at the University Church of Christ parking lot from 1–4 p.m., students can give and swap anything from furniture, clothes or household items. Students also receive a free cajun cone when they donate.

A Dead Day Dance hosted by the Swing Cats called “Come Dance for an Hour and Then Go Study!” will take place 8–9 p.m. at Cullen Auditorium. There will be dancing, refreshments and recognition for graduating Swing Cats. Fun outfits are encouraged, but not necessary.

The Honors College is giving out Chick-Fil-A and Kona Ice snow cones to Honors students from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a movie available in the Honors Commons and students will get a finals goody bag.

There will be free Group Exercise classes in the Student Recreation & Wellness Center all week of finals.

Students can also go to Midnight Breakfast from 10:30 p.m. to midnight and can recharge with games, karaoke and breakfast. The theme is beach/luau. You use your meal plan or pay $5.

If you want to get off-campus on Dead Day, The Grace Museum will hosts the College De-Stress Day for all college students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students get free coffee, hot chocolate and breakfast. There are also art galleries you can take a look at or find a comfortable area to sit and study or relax. There will be movies playing, fire pits, live music and food trucks during lunch hours. Local therapy dogs also are part of the de-stress day event.

Rebecca Bridges is in charge of programming and interpretation at The Grace Museum.

“We have always wanted to provide fun and interesting opportunities for our local students and at that time we were not getting much visitorship from college/university students so we started seeking a way to engage students without adding a huge commitment to their busy schedules,” she said.

Bridges said they have had a good turnout on every event. “We gauge success based on how students are enjoying the day – and I think it’s been well-received.”