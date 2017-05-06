Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Gallery: The Cabinet hosts Neon Dance May 6, 2017 by Erika Bolado Leave a Comment Students danced and wore glow-in-the-dark accessories to de-stress on their last Friday before finals at the Neon Dance hosted by the Cabinet. Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim) Students enjoyed their last Friday before finals with a neon dance hosted by the Cabinet. (Photo by Christi Lim)
