Gallery: Midnight Breakfast 2017 May 9, 2017 by Erika Bolado Leave a Comment Students participated in fun activities, ate breakfast and danced to music to take a break from studying for finals at Midnight Breakfast. Students took a break from studying and went to Midnight Breakfast on Dead Day. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Students took a break from studying and went to Midnight Breakfast on Dead Day. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Students took a break from studying and went to Midnight Breakfast on Dead Day. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Students took a break from studying and went to Midnight Breakfast on Dead Day. (Photo by Lauren Franco)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.