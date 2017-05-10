Lambright’s pitching, Trevino’s hitting not enough to get win against UCA

The Wildcats were swept by the University of Central Arkansas last weekend in a three-game series, dropping their conference record to 2-22.

The first game of the series was a pitching duel, but UCA jumped out to an early lead as first baseman Hunter Strong doubled to drive in a run. However, senior Russell Crippen tied the game at one when he reached on a fielder’s choice and scored freshman Cole Solomon in the third inning. Brooks Balisterri drove in another run in the fifth inning for the Bears, which ended up being the deciding run, ACU fell 2-1. Senior Austin Lambright fell to 0-2 even though he allowed just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work.

The bats for both teams came alive in the second game of the series as this time it was ACU taking an early lead when catcher junior Luis Trevino singled in a run in the first. Sophomore Mark Pearson then followed that up with a bases-clearing three RBI double to give the Wildcats a very quick 4-0 lead.

However, UCA responded with one run in the bottom of the first and exploded for six in the second to take the lead at 7-4. ACU would plate four more throughout the course of the game, but the Bears doubled up the Wildcats plating 16 runs in the 16-8 victory. Freshman Nick Skeffington was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-5 on the year after giving up seven earned runs on seven hits.

In the third and final game of the series, it was UCA striking first as it took a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Although sophomore Derek Scott and Trevino were able to drive in runs in the fifth, the bears tacked on six more to win the game 10-2. Scott pitched five innings in his first conference game, but picked up the loss as he allowed six runs on eight hits.

ACU’s offense was led by Trevino, who had a 3-for-4 outing on Sunday, and Crippen, who kept his streak of getting on base intact. The Wildcats will remain home this weekend for their final home series of the season against Northwestern State, before eight road games to close the season.