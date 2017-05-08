Library sets date for Reading Commons construction

The Brown Library plans to complete construction on the Hansen Reading Commons in summer 2018.

Located in the southeast corner of the Learning Commons across from Starbucks, the Reading Commons will have new and recommended books and periodicals. According to the Brown Library blog, the area will have lighting and seating appropriate for reading, and a presentation space for poetry readings and other events. The construction was funded by alumnus Ray Hansen, in honor of his wife, Nancy.

The Friends of ACU Library donated $10,00o for new books in the space, said Dr. Mark McCallon, associate dean for library information services. He said the books will be non-academic, so students can find books to read beyond reading required for courses. He said he doesn’t want students come to the university and spend four years only reading textbooks.

“Many students said they had difficulties locating new books to read for enjoyment,” McCallon said. “We haven’t done a great job displaying our new books.”

The Reading Commons will also feature an exhibition case to display rare books from the ACU Special Collections, according to the library blog.