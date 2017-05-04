Lucky 13 approved to recharter Delta Theta

The women of Lucky 13 pose in front of the Delta Theta letters after hearing that they can can recharter the women's social club. (Photo courtesy of Shelby Short, president of Delta Theta)

The women of Lucky 13 have received approval from the Office of Student Life to recharter the women’s social club Delta Theta.

The group of 24 women completed all the steps to recharter the club, but still needs to get more sponsors before it can take pledges in the fall. Alyssa Ellison, student organizations and productions coordinator, said in order to start a social club, the group had to find on-campus sponsors, start with a minimum of 10 members, and had to function as a student organization. The club already has one sponsor, Emerald Cassidy, associate director of enrollment marketing, and Ellison said Student Life wants the club to get at three more sponsors.

“That’s something that we’re not worried about,” Ellison said. “We’re very confident that they’ll be able to find three more sponsors.”

Delta Theta started in 1926, according to the 1990 Prickly Pear. The club went inactive in 2011 after both of its sponsors resigned. The club’s colors are black and white, with green as an accent color, Ellison said. She said Student Life will help the club plan pledging because the members haven’t done it before.

“The girls are going to kind of use the whole ‘come pledge with us’ pitch, because they’re all going to be kind of going through it together,” Ellison said. “It’s going to be a group effort.”

Leksi Vasquez, vice president of Lucky 13, and Shelby Short, president of Lucky 13, said they hope Lucky 13 will continue as a student organization for women to do service projects even with Delta Theta rechartered.

“If somebody has a passion for something, then we want them to be open in sharing what that is so that we can act on it,” said Vasquez, sophomore biology major from Wichita Falls.

Lucky 13 hosted several service events on campus, helped with the Suicide Prevention walk and served residents at Chisholm Place, a senior living center.