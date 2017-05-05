Res Life restructures, changes staff positions in halls

The Residence Life staff is restructuring to provide a director of sophomore residence halls and to have one resident director in each hall next year.

Jenny Butler will be the director of the first year residential experience and Jessica Nguyen will be the director of the second year residential experience. Bart Herridge, dean of student engagement and retention, said this will allow the directors to structure residential programs that reflect what students are experiencing at different times of the year.

“It’s going to give us opportunities to be much more intentional about what’s happening in the life of students,” Herridge said. “There’s no way we could have done that under the old AC [area coordinator] model.”

A full-time staff member, called the resident director, will live in each hall, rather than some resident directors, also called area coordinators, overseeing two halls. Resident directors oversee facilities, check-in, discipline and community building. This year, Javan Furlow had more than 350 students to oversee as the area coordinator for both Edwards and Smith-Adams halls. Herridge said many students didn’t have easy access to their resident director.

“From the students’ perspective, it was frustrating because of access to a staff member,” Herridge said. “From the staff members’ perspective, by going to one building, your staff is smaller so you can spend less time working with the staff and more time working directly with students.”

Each hall is different, Herridge said, and the new system will allow resident directors to focus on the needs of each individual hall. ACUPD Chief Jimmy Ellison said he supports the change because it will be more efficient for security.

“We seemed to notice with the director model, there seems to be more structure in terms of building security and response to incidents,” Ellison said.

The smallest halls, Morris and McDonald, will still have one resident director overseeing both halls. One tower of Barrett Hall will become a men’s residence to make room for a larger sophomore class, Herridge said. Resident assistants will now be called resident community leaders and assistant directors will now be called senior community leaders.

Senior community leaders and resident community leaders listed by hall:

Barret Hall

Bianca Tahuahua -Senior community leader

Cameron Walter -Senior community leader

Adam Chambers

Melissa Gant

Shannon Roewe

Jacqueline Cassell

Shae Campbell

Cole Drew

Alex Warren

Dillard Hall

Alexandria Buller

Emily White

Ruhika Roy

Alexandria Hill

Audrey Skogg

Liliana Quiroz

Edwards Hall

Tyler Ziemann -Senior community leader

Coleton Spruill -Senior community leader

Darius Davis

Jackson Monroe

Joshua Winn

Luke Fox

Ryan Derrick

Jarren Longoria

Andrew Thompkins

Ross Spears

Smith-Adams Hall

Ivana Munoz -Senior community leader

Seth Rungdit -Senior community leader

Donte Payne

Aliyah Joy Ogletree

Kendall Wermine

Kole Peoples

Micah Beaman

Vanessa Ellis

Madi Moody

Gardner Hall

Brittany Taylor -Senior community leader

Brie Hawkins -Senior community leader

Cerina Riley

Gabriella Wasser

Kyndal Merritt

Madison McAdams

Olive Tuyishimire

Sara Chaney

Tsion Amare

Addie Lutz

Hannah Webb

Taylor Castleberry

Abigail Alford

Bradley Weast

Mabee Hall

Khamisie Green -Senior community leader

Regan Hardeman -Senior community leader

Walker Logan

Nick Gonzales

Weston Weast

Aaron Jones

Harold Randolph

Tyler Cepica

Matthew Johnston

Shane Sargeant

Ryker Ratliff

Mark Salazar

Logan Owens

McDonald Hall

Brynn Barton -Senior community leader

Clarissa Anne Lavaki

Rachel Scott

McKinzie Hall

Austin Brown -Senior community leader

Noah Monteiro

Brazos Fitch

Darryl Branch

Chase Utley

Jonathan Ellison

Steven Carroll

Morris Hall

Lindsie Lawson -Senior community leader

Rachel Perry -Senior community leader

Catherine Boyoma

Rachel Best

Samantha Michaels

Nelson Hall

Morgan Anderson-Senior community leader

Audrey Linder

Chelsea Derbyshire

Gracie Showers

Hailey Perez

Kelley Walker

Madeleine Sangerhausen

Mariesha Shaw

Lexi Koon

Sikes Hall

Nicole Kass -Senior community leader

Andrea Morlett

Annelise Rubert

Caitlin Wade

Jalaiyah Chisholm

Sarah Fagala

Bethani Culpepper