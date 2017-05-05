Res Life restructures, changes staff positions in halls

The Residence Life staff is restructuring to provide a director of sophomore residence halls and to have one resident director in each hall next year.
Jenny Butler will be the director of the first year residential experience and Jessica Nguyen will be the director of the second year residential experience. Bart Herridge, dean of student engagement and retention, said this will allow the directors to structure residential programs that reflect what students are experiencing at different times of the year.
“It’s going to give us opportunities to be much more intentional about what’s happening in the life of students,” Herridge said. “There’s no way we could have done that under the old AC [area coordinator] model.”
A full-time staff member, called the resident director, will live in each hall, rather than some resident directors, also called area coordinators, overseeing two halls. Resident directors oversee facilities, check-in, discipline and community building. This year, Javan Furlow had more than 350 students to oversee as the area coordinator for both Edwards and Smith-Adams halls. Herridge said many students didn’t have easy access to their resident director.
“From the students’ perspective, it was frustrating because of access to a staff member,” Herridge said. “From the staff members’ perspective, by going to one building, your staff is smaller so you can spend less time working with the staff and more time working directly with students.”
Each hall is different, Herridge said, and the new system will allow resident directors to focus on the needs of each individual hall. ACUPD Chief Jimmy Ellison said he supports the change because it will be more efficient for security.
“We seemed to notice with the director model, there seems to be more structure in terms of building security and response to incidents,” Ellison said.
The smallest halls, Morris and McDonald, will still have one resident director overseeing both halls. One tower of Barrett Hall will become a men’s residence to make room for a larger sophomore class, Herridge said. Resident assistants will now be called resident community leaders and assistant directors will now be called senior community leaders.
Senior community leaders and resident community leaders listed by hall:
Barret Hall
Bianca Tahuahua -Senior community leader
Cameron Walter -Senior community leader
Adam Chambers
Melissa Gant
Shannon Roewe
Jacqueline Cassell
Shae Campbell
Cole Drew
Alex Warren
Dillard Hall
Alexandria Buller
Emily White
Ruhika Roy
Alexandria Hill
Audrey Skogg
Liliana Quiroz
Edwards Hall
Tyler Ziemann -Senior community leader
Coleton Spruill -Senior community leader
Darius Davis
Jackson Monroe
Joshua Winn
Luke Fox
Ryan Derrick
Jarren Longoria
Andrew Thompkins
Ross Spears
Smith-Adams Hall
Ivana Munoz -Senior community leader
Seth Rungdit -Senior community leader
Donte Payne
Aliyah Joy Ogletree
Kendall Wermine
Kole Peoples
Micah Beaman
Vanessa Ellis
Madi Moody
Gardner Hall
Brittany Taylor -Senior community leader
Brie Hawkins -Senior community leader
Cerina Riley
Gabriella Wasser
Kyndal Merritt
Madison McAdams
Olive Tuyishimire
Sara Chaney
Tsion Amare
Addie Lutz
Hannah Webb
Taylor Castleberry
Abigail Alford
Bradley Weast
Mabee Hall
Khamisie Green -Senior community leader
Regan Hardeman -Senior community leader
Walker Logan
Nick Gonzales
Weston Weast
Aaron Jones
Harold Randolph
Tyler Cepica
Matthew Johnston
Shane Sargeant
Ryker Ratliff
Mark Salazar
Logan Owens
McDonald Hall
Brynn Barton -Senior community leader
Clarissa Anne Lavaki
Rachel Scott
McKinzie Hall
Austin Brown -Senior community leader
Noah Monteiro
Brazos Fitch
Darryl Branch
Chase Utley
Jonathan Ellison
Steven Carroll
Morris Hall
Lindsie Lawson -Senior community leader
Rachel Perry -Senior community leader
Catherine Boyoma
Rachel Best
Samantha Michaels
Nelson Hall
Morgan Anderson-Senior community leader
Audrey Linder
Chelsea Derbyshire
Gracie Showers
Hailey Perez
Kelley Walker
Madeleine Sangerhausen
Mariesha Shaw
Lexi Koon
Sikes Hall
Nicole Kass -Senior community leader
Andrea Morlett
Annelise Rubert
Caitlin Wade
Jalaiyah Chisholm
Sarah Fagala
Bethani Culpepper
