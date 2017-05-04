Rileys to host local vendors for front porch sale

Students, alumni and local Abilene vendors will open their shops Saturday afternoon.

Rachel Riley is hosting her Front Porch Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 1725 Austin Street. This event provides an opportunity for the purchase of vintage furniture, hand-lettered pieces, handmade items, baked goods, and other services such as photography advertising. Riley’s husband Chris referred to it as, “an open house where people buy my good junk.”

One of the vendor’s, Savannah Pybus, a senior art education major from North Richland Hills, is selling original prints and paintings. She said she is most excited to meet the kind of people who care about art in the way that she does.

“I wanted to participate in FPM because I wanted to be a part of a movement in Abilene that celebrates local talent and hard work,” Pybus said. “It’s also an amazing way to meet other like-minded creatives.”

Free drinks will be provided and treats will be for sale. Music will be provided by Lane Luttrell, Weston Weast, and Savannah Pybus. Riley suggested that because the weather will be so great, attendees should bring a picnic and blanket.

Next year, if students or Abilene residents would like to participate, they can contact Rachel Riley and pay a $5 fee.