Students win $10,000 at 10th annual Springboard

The 10th annual Springboard Ideas Challenge, sponsored by ACU’s Griggs Center for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy, began in January. The competition had three division, one was open to Big Country Community Members, one was open to area high school students and another was solely for ACU students.

“It’s our tenth year to host a Springboard competition of some kind, but they’ve morphed throughout the years,” said Karen Heflin, Springboard Program Coordinator. “The college competition was done in a semester long class because in the past students were kind of able to get together with their buddies over a weekend and just dream up an idea, write a business plan and submit it, there wasn’t a lot of work or preparation that really prepared them for starting a business, so we make them go through the Business Model Canvas.”

This year, student participants had to enroll in a new class called Launch the Venture, taught by Dr. Litton, Assistant Professor in the Department of Management Sciences and Director of the Griggs Center.

Also new this year is the High School division in partnership with Junior Achievement. Teams from Abilene, Cooper, Abilene Christian and ATEMS high schools participated.

Sharaie and Rees Heizelman were announced the winners of the ACU competition after the presentations last Thursday.

The community competition will end on May 16th with an awards luncheon. The top 13 teams that made it to the second round, out of over 30 who participated, will be recognized. The top three teams will present to a group of 25-30 entrepreneurs, bankers, investors and community members to decide who will be awarded the $15,000 prize to fund their business or product.

The ACU competitors’ incentive was $10,000 for their business and the High School division winning group was awarded at $10,000 scholarship to be divided between team members.

Initially, six ACU teams participated in the competition, this is a lower number than previous years, Heflin said, but this is most likely because it is the transition year.

Students in the class started thinking of an idea and a business plan back in January and took the semester to strengthen the idea.

“It was a really good experience and I definitely want to be able to sell my product to other business to use because I think it’s important,” Alenia Robinson, junior advertising/public relations major from Liberty Hill, said.

Robinson said the course incorporated all of the different elements of how to start a business, including finance as well as manufacturing and of the design of the product.

Heflin called the course “a more accurate representation of what it would be like to start a business.”

Robinson and her business partner, Kara Ory, designed a lamp for kids to be able to reach their parents. Parents who are divorced, or deployed or even away on business trips would be able to leave a voice message on the child’s bedside table lamp through an app. It would also be touch screen where they could play games or write messages back and forth.

Ory, junior social work major from Walnut Creek, California, is not a business major and had never taken a business class, but because Robinson was enrolled in the class she was able to help. Once they thought of a product together, Ory was on board to try and bring the idea to life.

“I think once we started coming up with all these ideas, our, at least my, incentive was being able to give this product to kids and parents. If we win this could become a real product and see how it actually works,” Ory said.

For the pair, the most fun aspect was designing the product. Two of the hardest things were doing interviews, each team had to complete 100 interviews with their target consumers, and cost structure, Robinson said.

In the future they want to continue to develop their product and patent it and see it in stores.

The winners, Sharaie and Rees Heizelman, owe a lot of their success to Launch the Venture.

“We definitely wouldn’t have won if we didn’t have the class because it prepared us a lot for what we need to do,” Sharaie Heizelman said.

The winning idea was Paws, a security and social media integration to provide pet owners peace of mind. The product is a combination of a GPS tracker, which goes on the dog’s collar and tracks them via GPS location, and an app Sharaie described as “kind of a Facebook for Pets.”

The goal of Paws is to help pet owners know where their pet is, and help them socialize with other pet owners. The app and tracker could also be used to set boundaries for the pet so the owner would be notified if the pet leaves where it is supposed to be.

Rees Heizelman said the prize amount helped a lot of groups stay in the class, as an incentive, because it is a challenging course.

In the future, the couple is hoping to enter competitions so they can earn more money to fund their project. They will be eligible to enter many of these once they are can create a prototype and do more research.

“We definitely encourage those who are thinking about entrepreneurship to take this class,” said Rees Heizelman. “It’s really helpful,” Sharaie added, “even if you don’t win you can really start to understand what you would need to make the business work.

Springboard is not the only event the Griggs Center sponsors throughout the year.

Heflin said the Center tries to foster a gathering of entrepreneurs throughout the year, and provides free resources to aspiring entrepreneurs, both students and community members.

“We just want to encourage people that have an idea to jump on it, and sometimes if they have some seed funding to do that then their more likely to try that,” Heflin said. “In addition, we want to train them on how to set up a business model, mentoring, talking with people about what has and hasn’t worked, communicate and interview about product in order to be successful.”