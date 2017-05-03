Tennis takes every championship in California

The men and women’s tennis teams traveled to Ojai, California for their final matches of the season and were able to win both the singles and doubles championships.

Not only did the Wildcats sweep the championships, but they also swept the semifinals and there were no competitors from any other school who played in a championship.

In the men’s singles division, the Sheehy brothers were able to fight their way to the championship and face each other.

Sophomore Josh Sheehy defeated senior Nico Agritelley in the semifinal 6-4, 6-3, while freshman Jonathan Sheehy beat Robert Dula of Eastern Washington 6-1, 6-3.

The older sibling got the best of the younger one as Josh defeated Jonathan in the championship 7-5, 6-2 for his first Ojai title.

“I knew it would be tough playing my brother in the finals because neither one of us wants to lose to each other,” Josh said. “He played well and it could’ve gone either way. It felt great to win because I knew this would be my last chance to ever play in this tournament and it’s awesome to end on a win.”

In doubles, the Sheehy brothers also made the championship and faced Agritelley and junior Henry Adams.

The Sheehy brothers beat the top-seeded team of Dula and Scott Paz from Eastern Washington 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal while Adams and Agritelley topped Luke Ness and Flavien Raveau from Eastern Washington 6-3, 6-0.

In the championship, Adams and Agritelley edged out Josh and Jonathan by a score of 4-6, 7-6, 13-11.

In the women’s singles division, junior Lucile Pothier faced senior Erin Walker in the semifinal and beat her 6-2, 6-1 while junior Whitney Williams defeated No. 1 seed Caroline Casper 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Pothier cruised to a victory over Williams 6-2, 6-1 earning her first singles title.

In doubles, freshman Sarah Adams and Walker, and Pothier and Williams came out of the semifinals victorious and faced off in the championship.

Pothier and Williams came out on top of Adams and Walker winning 6-4, 6-2 giving Pothier her third straight doubles title in Ojai.

“It shows a lot about our team that we were able to take all four championships,” Josh said. “We have become more successful each year at the tournament and sweeping is a great note to end on.”

This concluded a 17-9 (4-1) season for the men as well as a 17-6 (8-3) season for the women.