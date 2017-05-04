Throwers, distance runners earn seven golds in final tune-up

In the teams final tune-up before conference and its final home meet of the season, ACU came away with seven gold medal performances.

All seven victories were contributed by the Wildcats’ distance competitors and throwers, but as a team they posted 11 lifetime bests.

Sophomores Reagan Mabery and McKennon Cecil took home the gold in the women’s and men’s javelin respectively. Mabery recorded a throw of 134 feet 11 inches, which pushes her to fifth in the conference and Cecil won the men’s competition with a 177 foot four inch throw.

Junior Ryan Simmons rounded out the impressive throwing performances with a winning hammer throw of 160 feet seven inches.

In the distance events, ACU pulled a clean sweep of the 1500-meter and 5K runs on both the men’s and women’s side. For the women, sophomore Carnley Graham finished the 1500m race with a time of 4:46.86 and senior Sierra Bennett claimed the 5K crown as she clocked a time of 19:05.65. Juniors Ryan Cleary and John Baker were victorious in the 1500m and 5K respectively. The win for Cleary is his second of the outdoor season and Baker’s first.

Of the 11 lifetime bests posted on Wednesday, junior Kenzie Mascorro’s was one of the more impressive as she tied the school record in the pole vault. Her career-best vault of 13 feet, 3.5 inches matched Angie Aguilar, who cleared the height in May of 2006. But despite tying the program record, Mascorro came up just short to UT-Arlington’s Helen Falda, who cleared 14 feet, 4.5 inches.

The Wildcats will be off as a team until May 12 when they travel to New Orleans for the Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. However, the throwers will stay busy this weekend when they compete at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Head coach Lance Bingham said he expects the team to put together some good performances at the conference championships.

“There are a lot of really bright spots even as we just go forward and we’re excited to see where everything ends up here in a few weeks at conference,” Bingham said. “We’ve got some people that are going to be battling for some conference championships.”