Waynai Bible on the move

The university’s 1,094-pound Waynai Bible has moved from its temporary home in Washington D.C. to take part in a traveling exhibit with the Museum of the Bible.

The Bible was loaned to the museum in April of 2013 to be restored and later displayed as part of a touring exhibit of rare Biblical texts by the Green Collection.

“We loaned the Bible to increase public awareness of the Bible and to ensure its long-term conservation,” said John Weaver, dean of library services and educational technology. “It is reported that the conservator used 7.5 miles of Japanese mending paper to repair the Bible.”

The massive Bible, measuring 43.5 inches tall and 98 inches wide when laid open, was hand printed by Louis Waynai in 1928. 19 years later, the Bible was purchased by Rosen Heights Church of Christ in Fort Worth and later donated to ACU in 1956.

“The Library is grateful to the Green Collection for providing much-needed expert repair and conservation for the Bible. At some point in the future, when we choose, the Bible will return to Abilene.”

Click here for more information on the Bible’s touring schedule, and here to view a video of the Bible’s restoration.