Wildcats take on Central Arkansas, looks to rebound from non-conference losses

After being swept by Kansas State and the loss in a make-up game to TCU, the Wildcats take on the University of Central Arkansas Bears in a three-game series at Conway, Arkansas.

Both the offense and pitching have been struggling as of late, losing three games to Kansas State by scores of 6-5, 11-1, and 14-3. In the second game of the series, senior Russell Crippen extended his streak of reaching base to 30 and is still on the streak after the third loss to Kansas State and the loss to TCU.

In the loss to TCU, the game started up in the top of the fifth with two outs, six weeks after the original starting date, as the game was delayed because of bad weather. Freshman Nick Skeffington, who started the game six weeks ago, came back on the mound and got a fly out to end the inning and brought the Wildcats up to bat.

In the bottom of the next inning, the Wildcats had a prime chance to score some runs with junior Luis Trevino on second with one out and Crippen at the plate. Crippen hit a solid single to left, but head coach Britt Bonneau sent Trevino and the throw just beat him to the plate. TCU then scored in the seventh and only allowed one more ACU hit as the Horned Frogs went on to win 3-0.

The Wildcats continue conference play against UCA, who is 24-20 overall and 12-9 in conference, good enough for sixth in the conference. ACU sits at the bottom of the conference with a 2-19 conference record, four games back from both Incarnate Word and Northwestern State for second to last.

Expect a strong outing from 1B/DH Hunter Strong, who is hitting .392 and leads the team and is second in the conference with 20 doubles. UCA starters are led by Mark Moyer, who is 4-2 with a 3.19 ERA, and relievers are led by Conner Williams, who boasts a 2.70 ERA.

Although the offense has struggled the past few games ACU still has three hitters hitting over .300 in Luis Trevino (.371), Russell Crippen (.369) and Koby Klaborn(.312). It is unknown if CF Derek Scott will get a start against UCA, but he has pitched well in his two starts, boasting a 2.60 ERA and 2 wins., leading the team in both categories.

The games in Conway, Arkansas will be at 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.