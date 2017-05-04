Winter guard joins local high schools for spring show

Local winter guard teams will have a spring performance 7 p.m. Friday in Moody Coliseum to end the academic year.

Winter guard is similar to color guard performances during football season, however, winter guard is an intensive indoor version of color guard.

Winter guard Co-Captain Austin Parsons, sophomore biochemistry major from Abilene, said that a lot goes into the making of a performance.

“It combines concepts of modern dance, contemporary dance and ballet technique,” Parsons said. “The show usually runs anywhere from four to seven minutes, depending on the difficulty level of your group. Our show will be about five minutes long.”

In addition to ACU, Wylie, Cooper, and Abilene high schools will perform.

Friday’s show will consist of the high schools performing first, then smaller ensembles from each school that performed in competition in Dallas and finally ACU’s winter guard will conclude the evening.

Parsons said that Friday will be a good chance for the high schoolers to preview ACU.

“In Abilene, winter guard is not that big of deal yet, so it’s cool that ACU does it,” Parsons said. “The better we perform, the more students we can recruit to come to ACU.”

Winter guard member Laurel Drain, sophomore multimedia major from Fort Worth, said that the styles of music played will vary.

“For everyone performing, it will be mixed,” Drain said. “This year we are using up beat music, but all of the shows will be different from each other.”

This performance will close out a semester in which the winter guard performed in four different competitions.